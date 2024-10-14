Rise Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $848,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in First Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 732,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $292.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.56. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

