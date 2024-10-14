Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,568 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 283,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RDY opened at $78.25 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

