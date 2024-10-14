Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,192 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Elevance Health by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 16.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $501.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.15. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.99 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

