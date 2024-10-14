Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.