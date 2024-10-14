RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $9.00 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

