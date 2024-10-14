Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 6,253,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,821,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

