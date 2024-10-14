Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $271.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

