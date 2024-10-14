Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $998.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 74.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

