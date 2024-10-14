Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of PR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Permian Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

