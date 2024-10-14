RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.49 and last traded at $133.49, with a volume of 13225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in RPM International by 369.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

