Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFSHF. Citigroup raised Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

