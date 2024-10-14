Saga (SAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $344.03 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $344.03 million and $181.85 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00005026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,038,158,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,927,853 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,038,059,804 with 103,891,828 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.92809326 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $104,075,012.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

