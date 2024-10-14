Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Saipem Stock Up 5.6 %
Saipem stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
Saipem Company Profile
