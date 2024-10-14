Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Sandstorm Gold Price Performance
SSL stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.67. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
