Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 10,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

UBER traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,005,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

