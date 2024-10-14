Sapient Capital LLC Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $46,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $136.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

