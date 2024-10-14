Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 126.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.