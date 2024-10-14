Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.46. 104,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,256. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

