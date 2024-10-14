Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

