Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.34.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:OLA opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2979744 EPS for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

