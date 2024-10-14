SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,765.0 days.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF remained flat at $22.37 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. SCSK has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

