SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,765.0 days.
SCSK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF remained flat at $22.37 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. SCSK has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $22.37.
SCSK Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SCSK
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.