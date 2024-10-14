Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shimmick stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Shimmick accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Shimmick as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shimmick Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 20,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHIM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
