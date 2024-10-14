Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Up 151.8% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,800 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the September 15th total of 938,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,879.3 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOF traded down $31.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

