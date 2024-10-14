Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.1 %

Shiseido stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,871. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

