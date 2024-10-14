Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Rises By 59.4%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance
ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $19.26.
About AAK AB (publ.)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.