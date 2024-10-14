Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 63.6%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in adidas by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $128.07 on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

