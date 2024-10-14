Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Increases By 30.2%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.15.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 3,923.57%. As a group, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

