Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Increases By 16.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 379,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.78. 15,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWH. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.