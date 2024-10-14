Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 37.2%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.