Short Interest in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Declines By 15.9%

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management owned about 1.00% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Plains Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687. Central Plains Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Central Plains Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

