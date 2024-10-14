Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Drops By 37.4%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 214.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Articles

