Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Drops By 37.4%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
