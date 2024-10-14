Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Drops By 37.4%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Century Casinos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Casinos Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 214.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.