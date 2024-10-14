Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Expands By 42.9%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

CFEIY stock remained flat at $7.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. This is a boost from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

