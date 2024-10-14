Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Increases By 66.7%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

