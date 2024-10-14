Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 24.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 309,600 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Liberal Education Trading Up 3.8 %
CLEU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 746,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,738. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Liberal Education
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.