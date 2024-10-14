Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Expands By 35.5%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Regan sold 1,514,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $393,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Regan sold 1,514,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $393,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,177,300 shares of company stock worth $1,031,102. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:CDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,973,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.