Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Declines By 21.4%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 356,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,526. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

