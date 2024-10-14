Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Declines By 36.7%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.