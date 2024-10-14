Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Declines By 36.7%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

