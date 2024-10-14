Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Expands By 19.1%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 1,074,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS EXROF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,860. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.42% and a negative net margin of 711.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exro Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

