Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declines By 38.4%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBIP opened at $20.95 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

