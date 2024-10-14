Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Rises By 64.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of FV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
