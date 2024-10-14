Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Rises By 64.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 75,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

