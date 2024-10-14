Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Expands By 66.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FTXH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $29.72.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
