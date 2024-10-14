Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Grows By 72.3%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,100 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 2,705,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
Shares of Flat Glass Group stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
About Flat Glass Group
