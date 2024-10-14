Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Expands By 100.0%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FULTP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.
Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
