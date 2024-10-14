Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 20.0%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HYMCL traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.