Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 20.0%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ HYMCL traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Hycroft Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.