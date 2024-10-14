Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Grows By 42.9%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock remained flat at $29.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Icade has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Icade Company Profile

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

