Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Decreases By 18.8%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,931 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.08 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

