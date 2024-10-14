Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Drops By 25.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 1.64% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

