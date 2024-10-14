Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Rises By 83.3%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.