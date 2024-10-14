Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Rises By 83.3%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Nauticus Robotics
