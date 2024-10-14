Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Increases By 65.3%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,500 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 2,866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,974.8 days.
New Hope Stock Performance
NHPEF stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
About New Hope
