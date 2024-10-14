Short Interest in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Drops By 19.9%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

PLD stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.24. 2,711,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,040. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.73%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

